iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut, available for under ₹64,000: Here's how you can buy
Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone is now available in India for under ₹65,000 during the Mobile Bonanza days on Flipkart. The iPhone 15 can be purchased for ₹64,999 on Flipkart with an HDFC bank card discount.
Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone was launched in India at a price of ₹79,9990, but the smartphone has since received several price cuts and is currently available in India for under ₹65,0000 during the Mobile Bonanza days on Flipkart.
