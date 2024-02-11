Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut, available for under 64,000: Here's how you can buy

iPhone 15 gets a massive price cut, available for under 64,000: Here's how you can buy

Livemint

Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone is now available in India for under 65,000 during the Mobile Bonanza days on Flipkart. The iPhone 15 can be purchased for 64,999 on Flipkart with an HDFC bank card discount.

The iPhone 15 is available at an effective price of 63,499 in India.

Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone was launched in India at a price of 79,9990, but the smartphone has since received several price cuts and is currently available in India for under 65,0000 during the Mobile Bonanza days on Flipkart.

How to buy iPhone 15 under 65,000?

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed at 66,999 on Flipkart, but with an HDFC bank card discount, you can buy the premium device at a discount of 2,000, bringing the effective price of the smartphone to 64,999. There is also an additional discount of 1,500 when using cards from Citi Bank, HSBC, DBS and Bank of Baroda.

Additionally, users can also reduce the price of their old device by up to 54,990 by using the 'Buy with Exchange' option on Flipkart. Note, however, that the exact exchange price will depend on the phone being exchanged and its actual condition.

For example, an iPhone 13 in 'flawless' condition can fetch a discount of 26,000, while a last year's iPhone 14 in similar condition can fetch a discount of 30050.

iPhone 15 specs:

iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching

