iPhone 15 gets a significant price cut: Check new price, bank offers and more

Just a few months after the launch of Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone, it has received a significant price cut on Amazon and will be available for less than ₹75,000 on the e-commerce platform. The iPhone 15 was launched at Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 at a price of ₹79,990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The premium smartphone is now listed at ₹74,990 on Amazon, but the effective price of the smartphone can be further reduced by availing applicable bank discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI bank card users can avail a 5% cashback of ₹3,745 on the smartphone, bringing the effective price down to ₹71,245.

iPhone 15 features: iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the display size remains consistent at 6.1 inches, Apple has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability from the previous generation. The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.

The iPhone 15 is equipped with the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring two high-performance cores that boast a 20 percent reduction in power consumption, alongside a 6-core CPU for enhanced performance. Apple's impressive 16-core Neural Engine is capable of handling nearly 17 trillion operations per second. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!