Apple's premium iPhone 15 smartphone was launched at the company's Wonderlust event in September this year at a price of ₹79,990. However, the smartphone is now available for less than ₹70,000 during the Apple Days on Vijay Sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 15 is priced at ₹70,990 on Vijay Sales and the company is also offering a flat discount of ₹3,000 on the smartphone, bringing the effective price down to ₹67,990.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Plus, which was launched at a price of ₹89,990 just a few months ago, is now available at a discounted price of ₹79,990 and with the ₹3,000 HDFC card discount, the effective price of the smartphone comes down to ₹76,990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 on the purchase of the smartphone at its physical stores. Apart from iPhones, the company is also offering discounts on other Apple products like iPads, Macbooks, Apple Watch and more.

iPhone 15 specifications: iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

Although the display size remains consistent at 6.1 inches, Apple has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.

