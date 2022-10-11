iPhone 15: How a note to Apple Store employees may have leaked its launch date

Meanwhile, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple would increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. The technology giant might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo believes that the company is likely to do so via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales and profits. Apple also wants to increase the shipment allocation of the Pro models, thus further increasing the average selling price of its premium smartphones. Apple is also expected to rename its top of the line iPhone 15, which is presumed to carry iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker, as iPhone 15 Ultra. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that renaming the device would be a lot simpler and would better match Apple's newest naming strategy as reported in the Cupertino-based company’s M1 Pro, M1 Mx and M1 Ultra Mac chips.