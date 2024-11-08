iPhone 15 becomes world's best selling smartphone in Q3 2024. Check the top 10 list here
According to market research, the iPhone 15 topped global smartphone sales in Q3 2024, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro ranking just behind it.
iPhone 15 has become the world's best-selling smartphone in the third quarter of 2024, according to research firm Counterpoint. The vanilla iPhone was closely followed in the rankings by its siblings, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple took the top three spots, Samsung also showed its mettle with the most smartphones in the rankings.