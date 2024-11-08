Explore
iPhone 15 becomes world's best selling smartphone in Q3 2024. Check the top 10 list here

Aman Gupta

According to market research, the iPhone 15 topped global smartphone sales in Q3 2024, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro ranking just behind it.

FILE - The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP)

iPhone 15 has become the world's best-selling smartphone in the third quarter of 2024, according to research firm Counterpoint. The vanilla iPhone was closely followed in the rankings by its siblings, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple took the top three spots, Samsung also showed its mettle with the most smartphones in the rankings.

Apple - Samsung dominate Q3 2024 top sellers list:

Notably, Apple has more or less managed to match its performance from last year, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro being the top 3 phones in Counterpoint's Q3 2023 data. However, the iPhone 13, which was discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch in September, no longer finds a place in the rankings, and its successor, the iPhone 14, ranks in 8th spot.

 

Top selling phones in Q3 2024
View Full Image
Top selling phones in Q3 2024 (Counterpoint)

In good news for Samsung, the Korean smartphone maker saw one of its flagship S series devices make it into the top 10 selling devices for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, the mid-range A series continued to do the heavy lifting for Samsung, with the Galaxy A15 4G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A05 all finding a spot on the top-selling phones list in Q3 2024.

Meanwhile, the only other brand that found a place in the top 10 list was Xiaomi with Redmi 13C 4G coming in at 9th position much like its predecessor. The top 10 best-selling phones are estimated to account for around 19% of global smartphone sales in Q3 2024.

Counterpoint estimates that artificial intelligence could help both Apple and Samsung cement their dominance in the smartphone race. Apple's first set of AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, were rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update last week, and the next major update is set to arrive with the release of iOS 18.2 sometime in December.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
Published: 08 Nov 2024, 01:48 PM IST
