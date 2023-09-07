iPhone 15 launch: 63% of existing Apple users want to upgrade to new smartphone due to THIS reason1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Apple plans to switch to USB-C port with the introduction of iPhone 15, influencing upgrades for existing users.
Apple is reportedly planning to switch to the USB-C port with the introduction of the new iPhone 15 series this year. A new survey by smartphone trade-in platform SellCell has revealed that the introduction of the USB-C charging port in the iPhone 15 could be a major catalyst for existing Apple users to upgrade to the new smartphone.