Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus following the launch of the new iPhone 15 series on Tuesday. The Tim Cook-led company had unveiled four new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - during the Wonderlust event at Apple Park in Cupertino.

Discount on iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus:

Apple had launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus in September last year at a starting price of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. However, following the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, the prices of these phones have now been significantly reduced on Apple's official website.

iPhone 14 is now available at a price of ₹69,900 for the 128 GB variant, ₹79,900 for the 256 GB variant and ₹99,900 for the 512 GB variant. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is available for ₹79,990 for the 128 GB variant, ₹89,990 for the 256 GB variant and ₹1,09,990 for the 512 GB variant.

Additionally, buyers are also eligible for an instant cashback of up to ₹8,000 by using the HDFC Bank credit cards during their purchase.

iPhone 15 specifications:

iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The iPhone sports with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels along with ceramic shield protection. The smartphone is dual camera unit includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus phone comes with a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The smartphone comes powered by Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16 operating system. The handset is offered in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.