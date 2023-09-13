iPhone 15 Launch: Apple cuts price of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus by up to ₹10,000. Check details here1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Apple cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after launching iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino-based company has cut the price of older iPhones by up to ₹10,000
Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus following the launch of the new iPhone 15 series on Tuesday. The Tim Cook-led company had unveiled four new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - during the Wonderlust event at Apple Park in Cupertino.