iPhone 15 Plus gets a massive discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, available for under ₹75,000
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9, while the iPhone 15 Plus has received a significant discount on Flipkart, now available for under ₹75,000.
Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. However, ahead of the planned launch of the next-generation iPhone series, last year's iPhone 15 Plus has received a massive discount on Flipkart and is now available at an effective price of under ₹75,000.