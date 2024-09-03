Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. However, ahead of the planned launch of the next-generation iPhone series, last year's iPhone 15 Plus has received a massive discount on Flipkart and is now available at an effective price of under ₹75,000.

iPhone 15 Plus price in India:

iPhone 15 Plus was launched at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, the Apple flagship is now available for ₹75,999 on Flipkart, a discount of ₹13,601 from the official price. Moreover, there is up to a ₹38,350 discount on exchanging the old device.

Moreover, there is a ₹1,500 discount on making the purchase using HSBC or Federal Bank Credit Card EMI mode. A ₹1,000 discount is also available when making the payment using Bank of Baroda UPI transactions.

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB and 512GB variants are also available at a discounted price of ₹85,999 and ₹1,05,999, respectively. Notably, these models are currently available at a price of ₹99,600 and ₹1,19,600 on Apple's official website.

iPhone 15 Plus specifications:

iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering exceptional clarity and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera system, which includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP and 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Powered by the A16 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures fast performance and efficiency.

However, Apple has clarified that the iPhone 15 Plus will not be getting the next-gen AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence.

