Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 15 Plus gets a massive discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, available for under 75,000
BackBack

iPhone 15 Plus gets a massive discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, available for under ₹75,000

Livemint

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9, while the iPhone 15 Plus has received a significant discount on Flipkart, now available for under ₹75,000.

New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo)Premium
New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo)

Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. However, ahead of the planned launch of the next-generation iPhone series, last year's iPhone 15 Plus has received a massive discount on Flipkart and is now available at an effective price of under 75,000.

Also Read | Apple's 'Glow Time' event: New leaks suggest iPhone 16 Series pricing - check details

iPhone 15 Plus price in India: 

iPhone 15 Plus was launched at a price of 89,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, the Apple flagship is now available for 75,999 on Flipkart, a discount of 13,601 from the official price. Moreover, there is up to a 38,350 discount on exchanging the old device. 

Moreover, there is a 1,500 discount on making the purchase using HSBC or Federal Bank Credit Card EMI mode. A 1,000 discount is also available when making the payment using Bank of Baroda UPI transactions. 

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB and 512GB variants are also available at a discounted price of 85,999 and 1,05,999, respectively. Notably, these models are currently available at a price of 99,600 and 1,19,600 on Apple's official website. 

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

iPhone 15 Plus specifications:

iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering exceptional clarity and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera system, which includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP and 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Powered by the A16 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures fast performance and efficiency.

However, Apple has clarified that the iPhone 15 Plus will not be getting the next-gen AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence. 

Published: 03 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM IST
