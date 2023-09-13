Apple announced the latest iPhone series consisting of new phones at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday. The new devices unveiled by the tech giant include iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9 , Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging support.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin from September 15 while the flagship phones will start shipping from September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 series India pricing:

The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version, ₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version.



iPhone 15 series pricing in US:

Apple has kept the price of the iPhone 15 base models and iPhone 15 Pro unchanged in the US while the iPhone 15 Pro Max version has received a $100 increase in pricing.

iPhone 15 starts from $799 (almost ₹66,300) while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at a price of $899 (almost ₹74,500). Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro version is $ 999 (almost ₹82,800) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (almost ₹99,400).

iPhone 15 series price in Dubai:

The iPhone 15 starts from AED 3,399 (almost ₹76,700) in Dubai while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from AED 3,799 (almost ₹85,700). The price of the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro starts from AED 4,299 (almost ₹97,000) and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from AED 5,099 (almost ₹1,15,00).