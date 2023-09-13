comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 11:56:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.7 1.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 626.25 0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 437.3 0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.75 0.17%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 15 Price comparison: Should you buy the latest iPhone from India, US or Dubai?
Back

iPhone 15 Price comparison: Should you buy the latest iPhone from India, US or Dubai?

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:52 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Apple announces new iPhone 15 series at Wonderlust event, with pre-orders starting on September 15. Prices vary in India and the US.

An iPhone 15 is displayed during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
An iPhone 15 is displayed during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Apple announced the latest iPhone series consisting of new phones at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday. The new devices unveiled by the tech giant include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging support. 

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin from September 15 while the flagship phones will start shipping from September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 series India pricing: 

The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of 79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay 89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of 89,900 for the 128GB variant, 99,900 for the 256GB variant and 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost 1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, 1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and 1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost 1,59,900 for the 256GB version, 1,79,900 for the 512GB version and 1,99,900 for the 1TB version.

iPhone 15 series pricing in US: 

Apple has kept the price of the iPhone 15 base models and iPhone 15 Pro unchanged in the US while the iPhone 15 Pro Max version has received a $100 increase in pricing. 

iPhone 15 starts from $799 (almost 66,300) while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at a price of $899 (almost 74,500).  Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro version is $ 999 (almost 82,800) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (almost 99,400).

iPhone 15 series price in Dubai: 

The iPhone 15 starts from AED 3,399 (almost 76,700) in Dubai while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from AED 3,799 (almost 85,700). The price of the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro starts from AED 4,299 (almost 97,000) and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from AED 5,099 (almost 1,15,00). 

 

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App