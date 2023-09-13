Apple announces new iPhone 15 series at Wonderlust event, with pre-orders starting on September 15. Prices vary in India and the US.

Apple announced the latest iPhone series consisting of new phones at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday. The new devices unveiled by the tech giant include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging support.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin from September 15 while the flagship phones will start shipping from September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 series India pricing: The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version, ₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version.

iPhone 15 series pricing in US:

Apple has kept the price of the iPhone 15 base models and iPhone 15 Pro unchanged in the US while the iPhone 15 Pro Max version has received a $100 increase in pricing.

iPhone 15 starts from $799 (almost ₹66,300) while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at a price of $899 (almost ₹74,500). Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro version is $ 999 (almost ₹82,800) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (almost ₹99,400).

iPhone 15 series price in Dubai: The iPhone 15 starts from AED 3,399 (almost ₹76,700) in Dubai while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from AED 3,799 (almost ₹85,700). The price of the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro starts from AED 4,299 (almost ₹97,000) and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts from AED 5,099 (almost ₹1,15,00).

