The craze for Apple's iPhone 15 series doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon in India. Recently, Apple 's two stories in India - Apple BKC and Apple Saket were filled with crowds on the launch of the iPhone 15 series in India.

The wait time for higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are stretching up to late October, a recent Reuters report had noted.

Moreover, Counterpoint data quoted by Reuters noted that iPhone 15 Pro models will account for 25% of the overall iPhone 15 shipments in India in the fourth quarter, an increase of 4% from the top-tier iPhones from last year.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max price in India:

The iPhone 15 Pro was launched at ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched at a price of ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version, ₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version.

iPhone 15 craze in India:

According to a report by Network 18 Tech, retailers are charging up to ₹20,000 above the MRP for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants.

The report noted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB variant in Natural Titanium colour was selling for around ₹20,000 above the MRP of ₹1,59,000. Similarly, a retailer in Maharashtra's Thane is selling the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB variant for ₹32,000 above the MRP of ₹2,32,000.

However, the report notes that the price is up to ₹5,000-6,000 above the MRP for the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Reportedly, a retailer in New Delhi's Karol Bagh is selling the iPhone 15 Pro for ₹1,51,000 for the 256GB variant, which is around ₹6,000 above the MRP of the phone.

Similarly, another retailer in Jaipur was charging ₹8,000 over the MRP for the iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant in Blue Titanium colour.

