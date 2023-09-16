iPhone 15 Pro Max sells out in under an hour during pre-order rush: Report

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, revealed at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, saw the Pro Max model selling out in under an hour during pre-orders on September 15, causing a 2-3 week waiting period for many configurations, as per a media report.

According to a report by BGR.com, pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series began in multiple countries on September 15. Interestingly, in less than one hour from the start of pre-orders, the iPhone 15 Pro Max had completely sold out, and most color and configuration options now show a 2-3 week waiting period.

The report from the publication also noted that if customers are unable to purchase the larger iPhone during the pre-sale event, their options would be to try their luck next Friday when general sales commence, or alternatively, they may need to wait until at least October to acquire this device.

Reportedly, the new iPhones will be available for sale starting September 22 in over 40 countries. However, customers in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions will need to wait until September 29 to purchase the new device.

To recall, Apple's official website experienced a temporary outage just before the anticipated commencement of pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series. However, the tech giant has started the pre-booking process for its latest smartphone lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is all you need to know on the Indian prices and discount details on the all new iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 15 lineup offers various storage options and price points. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at ₹79,900, while the 256GB version comes in at ₹89,900. For those who need more storage, the 512GB model is available for ₹1,09,900.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant costs ₹89,900, and the 256GB model is priced at ₹99,900. There's also a 512GB option for this iPhone, which can be purchased for ₹1,19,900.

For the iPhone 15 Pro, the 128GB model is offered at ₹1,34,900, and the 256GB version is available at ₹1,44,900. Those requiring even more storage can opt for the 512GB model priced at ₹1,64,900 or the 1TB variant at ₹1,84,900.

The top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB option comes at a price of ₹1,79,900, while the 1TB model is available for ₹1,99,900.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are currently available on Flipkart with a discount of ₹5,000 applicable to HDFC bank credit card purchases. Additionally, HDFC debit cardholders can benefit from this discount when selecting EMI payment options. However, it is notable that Flipkart does not extend this offer to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Moreover, Apple's official online store is another option for purchasing iPhones. Apple has introduced discounts and cashback deals for the iPhone 15 Pro devices. HDFC Bank cardholders are eligible for a ₹6,000 discount, while non-Pro models come with a ₹5,000 cashback offer. Furthermore, Apple provides a trade-in program, allowing customers to trade in eligible smartphones for a new iPhone and receive up to ₹55,700 in instant credit.

It is crucial to note that all these discounts and offers are as per the current availability of these devices and these Apple devices are likely to go out of stock as per the high customer demand.