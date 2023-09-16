iPhone 15 Pro Max sells out in under an hour during pre-order rush: Report

iPhone 15 Pro Max sells out in under an hour during pre-order rush: Report2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max sells out in under an hour during pre-orders, causing a 2-3 week waiting period.
Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, revealed at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, saw the Pro Max model selling out in under an hour during pre-orders on September 15, causing a 2-3 week waiting period for many configurations, as per a media report.
