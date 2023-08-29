iPhone 15 Pro Max with periscope lens could be Apple's best-selling model: Report1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:18 PM IST
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a periscope lens with impressive zoom capabilities, potentially becoming Apple's top-selling model.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to become Apple's flagship model, with a groundbreaking periscope lens rumored to offer impressive optical zoom, potentially 5X-10X. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts it could account for 35-40 per cent of Apple's shipments, possibly justifying a $200 price increase. However, these details remain unofficial until Apple's September 12 event.