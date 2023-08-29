The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to become Apple's flagship model, with a groundbreaking periscope lens rumored to offer impressive optical zoom, potentially 5X-10X. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts it could account for 35-40 per cent of Apple's shipments, possibly justifying a $200 price increase. However, these details remain unofficial until Apple's September 12 event.

To recall, the standard iPhone 15 models are anticipated to receive upgrades like a USB Type-C port and Dynamic Island. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) may feature a game-changing addition that could position it as Apple's top-selling model.

In a post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Medium (via 9to5Mac), it is suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could make up 35-40 per cent of Apple's shipments upon launch, potentially becoming their top-selling model. The report also notes a 10 per cent increase in estimated shipments for the iPhone 15 Pro compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, largely attributed to the anticipated inclusion of a periscope lens, exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The upcoming periscope lens, integrated into the telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, could potentially provide optical zoom ranging from 5X to 6X. Notably, Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara suggests it might even push the boundaries to 10X, aligning with the acclaimed zoom capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This underscores Apple's confidence in the periscope's appeal, exclusively offered in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as highlighted in Kuo's report.

Should this report prove accurate, it implies that consumers are prepared to invest more significantly for premium iPhone features. Although unconfirmed, there are indications of a potential $200 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, marking the first such increase since the iPhone 11 series.

It is important to emphasize that this information relies on unofficial sources and should be approached with caution. The true specifics of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are anticipated to be disclosed exclusively through an official announcement by Apple, which is expected to occur at the upcoming Apple event on September 12th.