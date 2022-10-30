Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may borrow this design feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

2 min read . 08:42 AM ISTLivemint
Apple may bring USB-C port with iPhone 15 models

  • Apple introduced the solid-power button with iPhone 7. The button is not physically pressable, but vibrates when pressed down. The button is also featured on iPhone 8, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone SE (3rd generation).

Apple iPhone 15 series has been subject to numerous leaks recently. Adding to the list is a new claim made by popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He says that Apple may drop the physical power and volume buttons with iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, it may bring a solid-state power and volume buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Cupertino-based company introduced the solid-power button with iPhone 7. The button is not physically pressable, but vibrates when pressed down. The button is also featured on iPhone 8, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone SE (3rd generation). Apple’s sold power button is powered by the company’s haptic engine and utilizes the same technology to enable haptic keyboard presses in iOS 16.

Kuo said that there will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. He further adds that Android phone makers are also expected to follow Apple’s design in high-end smartphones to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.

Meanwhile, a report suggests that Apple may adopt a new naming scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It may be called iPhone 15 Ultra and is said to come with a premium titanium body. Earlier, before the launch of iPhone 14 series the Pro models of this lineup were also expected to have a titanium body but that did not happen. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. It is important to note that titanium-built phones are very rare and will also help in improving the upcoming device’s look.

Also, Apple has announced to adopt USB Type-C charging port for iPhones after an EU ruling. It is likely that USB-C may be introduced on iPhones with the iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also expected to offer higher RAM than the predecessors.

