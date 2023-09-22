iPhone 15 Sale: Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and 15 Plus ‘within minutes’ in THESE cities. Check full list here2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Instant delivery service Blinkit has partnered with Apple to deliver the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India 'within minutes'. The iPhone 15 range, which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, has been made available for sale through Apple's two official stores - Apple BKC and Apple Saket today.