Instant delivery service Blinkit has partnered with Apple to offer delivery of the iPhone 15 lineup in India 'within minutes'. The partnership allows customers in select cities to have the new iPhones delivered to their doorstep quickly and conveniently.

Instant delivery service Blinkit has partnered with Apple to deliver the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India 'within minutes'. The iPhone 15 range, which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, has been made available for sale through Apple's two official stores - Apple BKC and Apple Saket today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: iPhone 15 Sale Live Updates In a release on Friday, Blinkit informed “If you haven’t been able to book your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus on the Apple Online Store or other popular e-commerce platforms yet, you’re in luck if you live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune or Bangalore. Now, one can get Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at their doorsteps, within minutes via Blinkit."

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said, “We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also noted that users will be able to order the two new smartphones in India from today while availing offers like no cost EMI, low cost EMI and also cash back up to ₹5,000 on the use of eligible HDFC cards.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus specifications: Apple's iPhone 15 comes with a display size of 6.1 inches while the company has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. The standard iPhone 15 also boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.The iPhone 15 Plus features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. Alongside its boosted performance, the iPhone 15 Plus introduces a vibrant color palette to enrich your experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 15 Plus features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. Alongside its boosted performance, the iPhone 15 Plus introduces a vibrant color palette to enrich your experience.

The iPhone 15 Plus also retains its 6.7-inch display size, but Apple has elevated the bar by increasing the maximum brightness to an impressive 2000 nits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}