Apple continues to widen the gap between its standard and Pro models, with the latest leak indicating that the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a stacked CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) image sensor (CIS). Notably, this technology might be absent from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants.

According to the insights shared by well-known Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo in a post, the iPhone 15 standard models set for release in the second half of 2023 will feature a stacked-designed CIS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) image sensor.

Interestingly, Kuo also mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro models, scheduled for the second half of 2024, will adopt the same technology. Consequently, this move could put a strain on Sony's high-end CIS capacity, resulting in an advantage for Will Semi as they continue to secure more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands, reported HT Tech.

For those seeking clarity on the concept of a stacked CIS and its potential to enhance smartphone camera performance, here is a simplified explanation. Stacked CIS is a recent technological advancement involving the addition of extra layers above the photodiode layer. This enhancement aims to optimize the camera system's circuitry. These added layers bring benefits like improved noise reduction, brighter image rendering, heightened detail capture, and overall superior image processing. The full extent of these improvements will become clear once the devices are released.

In addition, there have been reports indicating that the iPhone 15 standard models might feature the 48MP Sony IMX803 image sensor, a substantial upgrade from the current 12MP camera. This potential enhancement is expected to further enhance the performance of the upcoming devices.

It is essential to keep in mind that the information provided here is derived from leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation from Apple has been made regarding these details.