iPhone 15 series leaks: Standard models likely to get Stacked CIS camera upgrade, Pro models left behind 05 Aug 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature stacked CMOS image sensors, while the Pro models may not. The technology aims to enhance camera performance, but no official confirmation has been made by Apple.
Apple continues to widen the gap between its standard and Pro models, with the latest leak indicating that the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a stacked CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) image sensor (CIS). Notably, this technology might be absent from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants.