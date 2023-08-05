For those seeking clarity on the concept of a stacked CIS and its potential to enhance smartphone camera performance, here is a simplified explanation. Stacked CIS is a recent technological advancement involving the addition of extra layers above the photodiode layer. This enhancement aims to optimize the camera system's circuitry. These added layers bring benefits like improved noise reduction, brighter image rendering, heightened detail capture, and overall superior image processing. The full extent of these improvements will become clear once the devices are released.