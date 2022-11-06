iPhone 15 series to miss out on Apple’s in-house 5G modem: Report2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- Apple has been working on its own 5G modem since 2020. But it has suffered significant setbacks that have led to the delay.
Among other upgrades, the Apple iPhone 15 series was expected to feature the company’s in-house 5G modem. But now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will continue to offer 5G modems for a majority of next generation iPhones, reports Bloomberg. The company has earlier planned to provide around 20% of the 5G modems for iPhone 15 models.