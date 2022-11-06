iPhone 15 series to miss out on Apple’s in-house 5G modem: Report

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Apple may drop the physical power and volume buttons with iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, it may bring a solid-state power and volume buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to adopt a new naming scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It may be called iPhone 15 Ultra and is said to come with a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel.