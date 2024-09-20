iPhone 16 hits stores today! All you need to know

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in India on September 9, creating excitement among consumers. The lineup includes four models, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offering great value, impressive camera features, and new designs like the Dynamic Island and Action button.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9, and the tech giant has now begun selling the new generation of iPhones in India, sparking excitement among consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Various retail outlets across the country are experiencing long queues.

A recent image from the Apple store in Mumbai's BKC highlights the large crowd gathered to purchase the iPhone 16.

Models The iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, Apple has made the non-Pro models significantly more appealing. If you’re thinking about upgrading, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are fantastic options. Here’s a detailed guide to help you decide.

Features The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display, making it the largest iPhone ever. However, some may find the size cumbersome, while the non-Pro models are lighter. The iPhone 16 weighs 170 grams, the iPhone 16 Plus weighs 199 grams, and the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max weigh 199 grams and 227 grams, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unless you’re seeking the absolute best from Apple, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus provide excellent value for money. They strike a great balance of performance, camera quality, and battery life at a more affordable price point.

Camera quality The camera system on the iPhone 16 series is truly impressive, featuring a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The addition of a new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length significantly boosts its photography capabilities. Camera Control provides versatile options for capturing the perfect shot, while new photographic styles allow for real-time adjustments to colors and shadows, giving each photo a unique touch.

On the video side, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture, allowing for cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame color grading in Dolby Vision. Additionally, the device offers enhanced spatial audio capture, creating an immersive viewing experience when paired with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with Apple Intelligence features, matching those found in the Pro models, as Apple has ensured all new iPhones include these capabilities.

Design and Display iPhone 16: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both models feature the Dynamic Island, which replaces the notch and enhances the user experience. Additionally, the Action button makes its debut on the non-Pro models this year.