iPhone 16 camera details leaked ahead of anticipated September launch. All we know so far
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series next month. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly feature a 48MP primary camera, improved ultra-wide angle lens, and macro photography support. The launch event is expected on September 10, with sales starting September 20.
Apple is reportedly set to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's Cupertino based headquarters next month. However, ahead of the anticipated launch, a number of key details about the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus' camera specifications have surfaced giving details that have hitherto not been captured.