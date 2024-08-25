Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series next month. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly feature a 48MP primary camera, improved ultra-wide angle lens, and macro photography support. The launch event is expected on September 10, with sales starting September 20.

Apple is reportedly set to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's Cupertino based headquarters next month. However, ahead of the anticipated launch, a number of key details about the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus' camera specifications have surfaced giving details that have hitherto not been captured.

iPhone 16 camera specifications: According to a report by Apple Insider, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with the same camera setup as last year. It will reportedly include a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical telephoto zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens that can take pictures at 0.5x. The ultra-wide-angle shooter may get a slight upgrade, with an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4 on the iPhone 15, meaning the new iPhones could theoretically allow more light to hit the sensor and thus improve low-light photography.

The report also claims that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could also get macro photography support for the first time. Meanwhile, previous reports and dummy images have suggested that Apple may be moving to a vertical pill-shaped camera cutout on the new iPhones, like the iPhone X, instead of the iPhone 15's diagonal camera setup. The new change is reportedly being worked on to allow the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to capture spatial video.

When is iPhone 16 series launching? Last week, an iPhone 16 launch poster started circulating on social media, courtesy of tipster Majin Bu, stating that the new iPhone models would be released on September 10. As it turns out, the poster wasn't leaked, but created by a regular user for a bit of fun.