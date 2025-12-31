iPhone 16 gets steep price cut ahead of New Year, available for under ₹60,000: here's how to grab the deal

Vijay Sales is back with its popular Apple Days sale, and one of the top offers this time is on the iPhone 16, which had already seen a price cut after the launch of the iPhone 17. During the latest sale, the iPhone 16 is now available for an effective price of around ₹60,000, making it a tempting option for anyone looking for an entry into the Apple ecosystem at the price of an Android flagship device.

iPhone 16 price cut: The iPhone 16 was launched at a price of ₹79,900 in September last year. However, soon after the launch of its successor, Apple cut the price by ₹10,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹69,900 on the Apple website and at Apple Stores.

During the ongoing Apple Days sale, the electronics retailer has listed the iPhone 16 at a price of ₹60,990 for the 128GB variant. There is also a ₹3,000 instant bank discount available, which brings the effective price of the device down to ₹57,990.

The bank discount is applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, HDFC Bank credit cards, American Express credit cards, HSBC Bank credit and debit cards, RBL Bank credit cards, OneCard credit cards, IDFC First Bank credit cards, AU Small Finance Bank credit cards, Yes Bank credit cards, BOBCARD, Punjab National Bank (PNB) credit cards, and DBS Bank credit cards.

Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹9,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 specifications: The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. It offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness (1,000 nits typical) and is protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 3nm six-core A18 chip, paired with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The phone also comes with 8GB of RAM, making it eligible for Apple Intelligence features such as Image Playground, Genmoji, and Writing Tools.

On the camera front, the iPhone 16 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle primary sensor featuring sensor-shift OIS and 2x telephoto capabilities, along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens offering a 120-degree field of view and macro support. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus and Retina Flash. Both the front and rear cameras support HDR video recording with Dolby Vision at up to 4K 60fps.

iPhone 16 series was launched in September 2024

The iPhone 16 also comes with the Action Button, allowing users to toggle silent mode or quickly access features like Camera, Voice Memo, and Translate. Additionally, the device features the Camera Control button, which enables adjustments for exposure, depth, and zoom.