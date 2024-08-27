iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus confirmed to launch in India on September 9. Expected price, camera, chipset and all we know
Apple's iPhone 16 series will launch on September 9. Expected features include a vertical camera layout, Action Button, A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and possible micro-lens technology. Standard models may retain a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display expected.
After months of rumours, Apple has finally confirmed that its flagship iPhone 16 series will launch on September 9, one day earlier than previously rumoured. Apart from the new iPhones, the tech giant is also expected to launch new smartwatches and AirPods. However, as usual, Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the new devices, and it's likely that the company won't even confirm their presence at the upcoming launch event.