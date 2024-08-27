After months of rumours, Apple has finally confirmed that its flagship iPhone 16 series will launch on September 9, one day earlier than previously rumoured. Apart from the new iPhones, the tech giant is also expected to launch new smartwatches and AirPods. However, as usual, Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the new devices, and it's likely that the company won't even confirm their presence at the upcoming launch event.

Ahead of Apple's big event, here's a deep dive into what we know about the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus from rumours and leaks so far. Please note that these are not confirmed specs and could change before the launch.

iPhone 16 design:

Rumours have it that Apple is planning to make a few changes to the design of the iPhone 16. For starters, the tech giant is expected to switch to a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone X or iPhone 12, in favour of the diagonal layout of its predecessor. The new layout is expected to help the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus capture spatial video.

Apple is also said to be replacing the mute button on standard iPhone 16 models with the Action Button, which it introduced on iPhone 15 Pro models last year. Meanwhile, the company could also add a new 'Capture' button that would allow users to start video recording, zoom in and out, or focus on a subject.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicts that the standard iPhone 16 model will come in five colours: black, green, pink, blue and white. If true, this would mean that Apple is ending support for the blue and yellow colour variants of the standard iPhone.

iPhone 16 processor:

Several reports have suggested that Apple will use the same A18 chipset in all of its iPhone 16 models, as all of these devices will be able to perform AI tasks on the device. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus processors could be differentiated from the Pro variants by their GPU performance.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to give the iPhone 16 series a RAM boost, with 8GB of RAM compared to 6GB on its predecessor.

iPhone 16 camera:

According to a report by Apple Insider, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with the same camera setup as last year. It will reportedly include a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical telephoto zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens that can take pictures at 0.5x. The ultra-wide-angle shooter may get a slight upgrade, with an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4 on the iPhone 15, meaning the new iPhones could theoretically allow more light to hit the sensor and thus improve low-light photography.

The report also claims that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could also get macro photography support for the first time.

iPhone 16 display and price:

Apple is expected to stick with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays with a 60Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The standard variants are also expected to retain last year's price tag of around $800.

However, a report from Macrumors suggests that Apple could be using micro-lens technology to improve brightness and reduce power consumption on the iPhone 16. The company is also said to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to reduce bezels on the iPhone 16 models, but it's not yet clear whether the new design changes will be applied to the vanilla variants.

