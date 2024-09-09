Explore
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus with A18 chipset launched: Price, display, design changes and all you need to know

Aman Gupta

Apple's new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models feature a redesigned exterior but maintain the same display sizes. They are equipped with the powerful A18 chipset, utilizing 3nm technology for enhanced efficiency and performance.

iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1 inch display.Premium
iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1 inch display.

After months of rumors, Apple has finally launched the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in a brand new design while maintaining the same display sizes. The new standard iPhones are made out of aluminium, like last year. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also come with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, much like last year, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. 

Also Read | iPhone 16 launch live updates

The new iPhone 16 variants have received a major processor boost with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus price: 

Despite the massive performance boost, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have not received a price hike and start at $799 and $899, respectively.

(This is a developing story, more updates to follow)

Published: 09 Sep 2024, 11:20 PM IST
