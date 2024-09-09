iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus with A18 chipset launched: Price, display, design changes and all you need to know
Apple's new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models feature a redesigned exterior but maintain the same display sizes. They are equipped with the powerful A18 chipset, utilizing 3nm technology for enhanced efficiency and performance.
After months of rumors, Apple has finally launched the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in a brand new design while maintaining the same display sizes. The new standard iPhones are made out of aluminium, like last year. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also come with the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, much like last year, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.