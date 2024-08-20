iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to see price drop as Apple sets stage to expand manufacturing in India
Apple plans to manufacture iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India, aiming to cut prices by up to 10% while reducing reliance on China. Local assembly will help meet domestic demand and reduce import duties, though prices will remain higher than in some other markets.
After assembling the iPhone 15 in India last year, Apple is now expected to go a step further and start manufacturing its expensive iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max range in the country. The new move comes as Apple looks beyond China for iPhone production amid rising tensions between US and the Asian country. Meanwhile, India has become a major milestone for Apple in recent times, with the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introducing financial incentives to boost high-end manufacturing.