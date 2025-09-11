iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max offers announced for Flipkart Big Billions Days sale, price starts at…

The Diwali sales are about to begin and, like every year, the most anticipated deal continues to be the last generation's iPhone models. While there were rumors of the iPhone 16 selling for around ₹50,000 during the Diwali sale, we didn't have any official confirmation from any of the e-commerce platforms until now.

Flipkart has now announced deals on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max for its Big Billion Days sale.

iPhone 16 series big discounts during Diwali sale: As per the offer page for the iPhone 16 series released by Flipkart, the iPhone 16 will be available at a price of ₹51,999.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is set to be listed for ₹74,999 and, with a ₹5,000 credit card discount, the price of the device could go down to ₹69,999.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, could be listed for ₹94,999 and get a ₹5,000 credit card discount, taking the effective price to ₹89,999.

For reference, the iPhone 16 was launched at a price of ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro was introduced at ₹1,19,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at ₹1,44,900.

iPhone 16 specifications: The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch, 60Hz OLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and Ceramic Shield protection. The phone is powered by the A18 processor and features 8GB of RAM (similar to other models), which is good enough to run Apple Intelligence-related features.

As for optics, the phone gets a 48MP primary shooter with 2x telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with a 12MP TrueDepth selfie shooter with autofocus support.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max specifications: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with 6.3- and 6.9-inch ProMotion LTPO OLED displays with the same 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The phones run on the A18 Pro chipset, which features a 64-bit architecture and a 16-core Neural Engine.

As for optics, they come with the same 48MP primary shooter but feature a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, they house the same 12MP selfie shooter as the vanilla variant.