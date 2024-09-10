iPhone 16 launch: Apple cuts price of iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14. Here's how much they cost now
Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, maintaining prices from last year while reducing costs for older models. The iPhone 15 is now priced at ₹69,900, and the iPhone 14 at ₹59,900, featuring the upgraded A18 chipset.
Apple unveiled its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event on Monday. However, much like every year, the company also reduced the prices on its earlier iPhones soon after the launch of new series while also discontinuing a few products.
