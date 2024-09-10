Apple unveiled its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event on Monday. However, much like every year, the company also reduced the prices on its earlier iPhones soon after the launch of new series while also discontinuing a few products.

Apple cut

iPhone 15 was officially launched at a price of ₹79,900 last year and is now getting a flat ₹10,000 price drop, going straight to ₹69,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus is also seeing a similar reduction in price and is available for ₹79,900 compared to its ₹89,900 price earlier.

Apple has also cut the prices of its iPhone 14 series with the iPhone 14 now costing ₹59,900 while the iPhone 14 Plus costing ₹69,000.

Notably, these are the prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 variants on the official Apple website and the actual price on e-commerce websites during sales could be much lower. For instance, when the iPhone 15 was priced at ₹79,900, it was routinely available under ₹70,000 on popular e-commerce websites.

iPhone 16 specifications:

The new iPhone 16 variants have received a major processor boost with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus India price:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come at the same starting price of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 as last year despite boasting a much more powerful CPU. Meanwhile, the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹89,900 and 512GB version is priced at ₹1,09,900. iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

