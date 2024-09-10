Hello User
iPhone 16 launch: Apple cuts price of iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14. Here's how much they cost now

Livemint

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, maintaining prices from last year while reducing costs for older models. The iPhone 15 is now priced at 69,900, and the iPhone 14 at 59,900, featuring the upgraded A18 chipset.

The iPhone 15 Plus now features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface.

Apple unveiled its flagship iPhone 16 series at the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event on Monday. However, much like every year, the company also reduced the prices on its earlier iPhones soon after the launch of new series while also discontinuing a few products.

Apple cut

iPhone 15 was officially launched at a price of 79,900 last year and is now getting a flat 10,000 price drop, going straight to 69,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus is also seeing a similar reduction in price and is available for 79,900 compared to its 89,900 price earlier.

Apple has also cut the prices of its iPhone 14 series with the iPhone 14 now costing 59,900 while the iPhone 14 Plus costing 69,000.

Notably, these are the prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 variants on the official Apple website and the actual price on e-commerce websites during sales could be much lower. For instance, when the iPhone 15 was priced at 79,900, it was routinely available under 70,000 on popular e-commerce websites.

iPhone 16 specifications:

The new iPhone 16 variants have received a major processor boost with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus India price:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come at the same starting price of 79,900 and 89,900 as last year despite boasting a much more powerful CPU. Meanwhile, the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 is priced at 89,900 and 512GB version is priced at 1,09,900. iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at 99,900 for the 256GB variant and 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.

