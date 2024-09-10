iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 Pro to iPhone 13, top Apple products discontinued this year
The iPhone 16 series debuted with four models focused on Apple Intelligence. Following the launch, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 13, while reducing prices on other older models by ₹10,000.
Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 16 series made its debut during the company's ‘It’s Glowtime' event on Monday. The four new iPhone models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have being touted to built from the ground up for handling Apple Intelligence related tasks.