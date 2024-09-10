The iPhone 16 series debuted with four models focused on Apple Intelligence. Following the launch, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 13, while reducing prices on other older models by ₹ 10,000.

Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 16 series made its debut during the company's 'It's Glowtime' event on Monday. The four new iPhone models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have being touted to built from the ground up for handling Apple Intelligence related tasks.

Soon after the unveiling on the new iPhone series, Apple, like every year, also pulled the plug on some old models. The Cupertino based tech giant also announced a massive price drop on some other older models.

Apple products discontinued after iPhone 16 launch:

The two most prominent products that were displaced from the Apple portfolio after the new iPhone launch were iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, these are the only two smartphones that were currently capable of supporting Apple Intelligence feature and their removal from the Apple portfolio means that users will have to buy the new iPhone 16 series to get access to the company's latest AI features.

Another smartphone that was pulled off the shelves was the iPhone 13, which made its debut back in 2021. Moreover, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have all received a ₹10,000 price cut from their current listing price on Apple website.

iPhone 16 series India price: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come at the same starting price of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 as last year despite boasting a much more powerful CPU. Meanwhile, the 256GB version of the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹89,900 and 512GB version is priced at ₹1,09,900. iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.