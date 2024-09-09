iPhone 16 Launch Live Updates: Apple's latest iPhone 16 series is set to make its debut at ‘It’s Glowtime' event. Just like every year, Apple will launch four new iPhones this year: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The iPhone is expected to retain last year's pricing, with the 128GB variants likely to start at approximately ₹65,000 ($799) and ₹74,000 ($899), respectively.
Design changes may include a vertical camera layout and new buttons, while the A18 chipset promises enhanced AI capabilities and improved camera features.
For the Pro and Pro Max models of iPhone 16, significant enhancements are expected, particularly in the rear camera system, design, chipset, AI capabilities, battery life, and display size. These improvements could potentially lead to higher prices for these models.
Contrary to the previous year, it is anticipated that every model in the iPhone 16 series will be equipped with the tech giant's internally developed A18 series chipsets. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to feature the A18 chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to include the more advanced A18 Pro chipsets, which are said to possess additional CPU and GPU cores to distinguish the two.
Like every year's launch event, the Apple Store has gone down for the addition of listings of its new products. This implies that the purchase of new Apple devices from the company's website is not possible until the unveiling of the new products tonight.
The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to follow the iPhone 15 Pro Max's lead by removing the 128GB storage option, starting instead with a 256GB base model. This change is likely to result in an increased starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro over its predecessor.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) display than their predecessors. Notably, this would mean that Apple is not in the mood to target the Pro models at users who prefer a smaller smartphone.
Rumours have it that Apple is planning to make a few changes to the design of the iPhone 16. For starters, the tech giant is expected to switch to a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone X or iPhone 12, in favour of the diagonal layout of its predecessor. The new layout is expected to help the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus capture spatial video.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their starting prices from the last year, at $799 and $899 for the 128GB models respectively, according to the tipster Apple Hub.
However, owing to the Indian government's recent announcement of an excise duty reduction on mobile phones, a decrease in the prices of the iPhone 16 series in India is anticipated. For context, the iPhone 15 was introduced last year at a price of ₹79,990 in India.