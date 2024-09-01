iPhone 16 launch on September 9: 6 Apple devices that may be discontinued

Apple will hold its annual September event on September 9 this year at Apple Park in Cupertino. Dubbed 'It's Glowtime', the event will see the unveiling of 4 new iPhones and other product launches from the Tim Cook-led company. However, as is the case every year, Apple is likely to discontinue some previous generation devices with the launch of the new iPhone series. Let's take a deep dive into all the devices that could be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

6 Apple devices that could be discontinued post iPhone 16 launch:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max:

A report from Macrumors suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be discontinued soon after the iPhone 16 is launched. This move could make a lot of sense, as these are currently the only two iPhones capable of running Apple Intelligence, and the company would want to force buyers to buy the new iPhones in order to experience all the AI features it has to offer.

iPhone 14 Plus:

Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 Mini after the launch of the iPhone 14 last year, and if this trend continues, the company could discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus this year, leaving only the standard iPhone 14 model on the shelves. If reports are to be believed, Apple is already starting to look beyond its Plus models and could replace them instead with an 'Air' model in the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 13:

Launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 is currently the oldest iPhone for sale and the phone is likely to get the axe after the iPhone 16 series is launched on September 9.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3:

Apple will reportedly unveil the new AirPods 4 at its September 9 launch event. The new AirPods are said to come in two variants, one to replace the AirPods 2 and another to replace the AirPods 3. The main difference between the entry-level and mid-range AirPods 4 could be active noise cancellation; the mid-range model could include ANC, while the entry-level model might not.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 could be discontinued after the launch of the new AirPods on September 9.

