iPhone 16 launch on September 9: 6 Apple devices that may be discontinued
Apple will hold its annual September event on September 9 this year at Apple Park in Cupertino. Dubbed 'It's Glowtime', the event will see the unveiling of 4 new iPhones and other product launches from the Tim Cook-led company. However, as is the case every year, Apple is likely to discontinue some previous generation devices with the launch of the new iPhone series. Let's take a deep dive into all the devices that could be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 16 series.