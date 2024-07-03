With just a few months left for the launch of iPhone 16 series, rumors and leaks around Apple's latest iPhones are in full swing. According to the a new leak by Nicolás Alvarez, all new iPhone 16 models could come powered by the same A18 chipset.

Alvarez suggests that given that all new iPhone 16 devices begin with the same model number ‘17’, it means that all of them will come with the same chipset. Historically, Apple used different model number identifiers for vanilla and Pro variants.

Leaked Apple iPhone 16 model numbers:

iPhone17,1

iPhone17,2

iPhone17,3

iPhone17,4

iPhone17,5

iPhone 15 model numbers:

‌iPhone 15‌ - ‌iPhone 15‌,4

‌iPhone 15‌ Plus - ‌iPhone 15‌,5

iPhone 15 Pro - ‌iPhone 16‌,1

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max - ‌iPhone 16‌,2

Earlier leaks have also hinted that while Apple may package all its iPhone 16 series devices with the same chipset, it cold still clock the standard and Plus variant at lower speeds in order to differentiate them from the more premium Pro models.

The addition of a fifth iPhone model number in the new leak leak has sparked speculation that Apple may announce a ‘SE’ variant along with the standard 4 models.

Meanwhile, earlier rumors suggested that Apple will also provide a major RAM upgrade to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus variants, going from 6GB to 8GB.

Why could Apple provide major chipset boost to iPhone 16 and 16 Plus?

Much like other smartphone makers, Apple has shifted its focus to integrating AI in its devices by leveraging its ‘Apple Intelligence’ service. However, unlike other companies, Apple will power most of its AI featues on-device which requires a powerful chipset.

Notably, the lack of a powerful chipset in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models meant that Apple Intelligence will not rolout to these models later this year. With all iPhone 16 models coming with the same processor, running most of these AI features on-device should not be an issue.

