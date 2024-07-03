iPhone 16 leaks: Apple said to power all new iPhones with A18 chipset. Everything we know so far
Leaked information hints at all new iPhone 16 models sharing the A18 chipset, indicated by model numbers starting with '17'. Speculation arises about a possible 'SE' variant launch alongside the standard 4 models, with a rumored RAM upgrade to 8GB for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.
With just a few months left for the launch of iPhone 16 series, rumors and leaks around Apple's latest iPhones are in full swing. According to the a new leak by Nicolás Alvarez, all new iPhone 16 models could come powered by the same A18 chipset.