Much like every year, Apple is likely to release its latest iPhone series in the month of September. With the iPhone 16 this year, Apple could be looking to make some major design changes while also providing a processor boost to handle the new AI features which will be introduced with iOS 18.

Top iPhone 16 leaks we know so far:

1) Camera:

Apple is likely to take a page out of iPhone 12's playbook and use a vertical pill shaped layout with the iPhone 16. The new changes are expected to be brought in order to allow the vanilla iPhone 16 variant to record spatial video.

Moreover, Apple is also likely to add a new Tetraprism 5x optical zoom lens on the iPhone 16, which was reserved for the Pro lineup with the last generation's iPhone 15 lineup.

2) Design:

Apart from the change in the camera layout, Apple is likely to finally add the Action button to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus lineup this year. Notably, the Action button replaced the Mute switch on last year's Pro lineup.

Moreover, Apple could also add a capture button on all iPhone 16 models this year. The new button could help people take photos and videos while holding the device horizontally.

3) Processor:

The Processors on the iPhone 16 series will play a major in helping the new iPhones handle artificial intelligence related tasks. Reportedly, iPhone 16 series could be powered by the A-18 chipsets, but the vanilla and iPhone 16 Plus variants. However, Apple could provide the Pro variants with an upgraded Neural Processing unit in order to improve handling of machine learning and AI-related tasks.

4) Battery:

The iPhone 16 could get a 6% boost in terms of battery capacity when compared to the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 may come with a 3,561 mAh batttery pack as compared to the 3,349 mAh battery seen on last generation's iPhone 15.

Moreover, Apple will also reportedly use a metal covering for its iPhone 16 batteries as compared to the foil casing on last year's iPhone. The change is expected to improve heat dissipation and prevent the heating complaints faced by iPhone 15 users.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!