Apple launched its iPhone 16 series in September last year but the flagship smartphone is now getting a sizable discount during the Republic Day Sale, taking it on par with the OnePlus 13 which was launched at ₹69,999 for the base variant. With the two phones priced evenly, here's a detailed comparison between the two flagship devices.

iPhone 16 price cut in India: iPhone 16 is priced at ₹69,999 for the 128GB variant on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale. Notably, the phone was launched at ₹79,900 in September and is the cheapest iPhone currently to support the new AI features of iOS 18, dubbed Apple Intelligence. OnePlus 13 also starts at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

iPhone 16 specifications: iPhone 16 received a major processor boost and comes with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor while also remaining more power efficient.

iPhone 16 also features the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.

iPhone 16 runs on the latest iOS 18 and supports all the latest Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground. While Apple hasn't officially revealed this, reports suggest that iPhone 16 comes with the RAM as the Pro variants in order to support the new AI features.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

The new OnePlus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company is promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates with the smartphone.

The new OnePlus flagship comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. The new smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings which means the OnePlus 13 can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and high-temperature water jets from all directions.

Which phone should you buy? OnePlus 13 offers many advantages over the iPhone, including a much larger 6,000mAh battery, faster 100W charging, a better display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and a telephoto lens. However, the iPhone 16 comes with longer software support, a similarly powerful processor, support for Apple's AI features and runs iOS 18.