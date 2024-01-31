iPhone 16 may not feature any major design changes, bring new gen AI features
Rumors about the iPhone 16 are already circulating, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will not make any major design changes or introduce significant GenAI ecosystem changes until at least 2025.
It's only been a few months since Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event in California. However, there have been a lot of rumours about the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16, like other iPhone models before it, is expected to debut in September this year.
