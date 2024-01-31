It's only been a few months since Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event in California. However, there have been a lot of rumours about the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16, like other iPhone models before it, is expected to debut in September this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Medium, Apple is unlikely to make any major design changes to the iPhone 16 this year. Furthermore, the company is not expected to make any major generative AI-based changes to its ecosystem until at least the launch of iPhone 17 in 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest. Until then, it will likely harm Apple’s iPhone shipment momentum and ecosystem growth." Kuo wrote in a blogpost.

Notably, previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 16 may follow a similar camera design to the iPhone 12, which isn't likely to be a major design change and seems compatible with the usual changes Apple makes every year.

Other rumours about the iPhone 16 include the addition of a dedicated camera button, which will make it easier to take videos and photos. The iPhone 16 Pro series is also expected to have a larger display than the current generation, with the iPhone 16 likely to have a 6.3-inch display and the 16 Pro a 6.9-inch display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | iPhone 16 to come with a new dedicated camera button: Report Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Kuo's blog post noted that Apple is likely to see a decline in iPhone shipments in 2024, due to the increasing demand for AI and foldable smartphones. Meanwhile, Kuo added that the decline in iPhone shipments in China could be a direct result of competition from Huawei.

Notably, Samsung and Google have been putting a lot of effort into incorporating artificial intelligence-based features into their smartphones. The newly launched S24 series has many new features, including live translation in many languages, Circle to Search and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!