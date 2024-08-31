iPhone 16 Plus price in India, display, camera, battery, chipset, design changes and all we expect
Apple's 'It's glowtime' event on September 9 where the company may introduce the iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch OLED display, micro-lens technology. The camera setup could feature a 48MP primary shooter and a slightly upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens for better low-light photography.
Apple's flagship September launch dubbed ,‘It’s glowtime' this year, will be held on September 9, pulling the wraps of the 4 new iPhones along with a few other hardware launches. With less than 2 weeks left for the marquee event, here's a look at all we know about the expected price, specifications and features of the new iPhone 16 Plus.