Apple's flagship September launch dubbed ,'It's glowtime' this year, will be held on September 9, pulling the wraps of the 4 new iPhones along with a few other hardware launches. With less than 2 weeks left for the marquee event, here's a look at all we know about the expected price, specifications and features of the new iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 16 Plus price and display: Apple is expected to stick with the same 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 16 Plus. However, a report from Macrumors suggests that Apple could be using micro-lens technology to improve brightness and reduce power consumption on the iPhone 16 Plus. The company is also said to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to reduce bezels on the iPhone 16 models, but it's not yet clear whether the new design changes will be applied to the vanilla variants.

The iPhone 16 Plus is expected to retain last year's price tag of $899, meaning perhaps the same starting price of ₹89,900 in India.

iPhone 16 Plus camera: According to a report by Apple Insider, iPhone 16 Plus will come with the same camera setup as last year. It will reportedly include a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical telephoto zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens that can take pictures at 0.5x. The ultra-wide-angle shooter may get a slight upgrade, with an aperture of f/2.2 instead of f/2.4 on the iPhone 15, meaning the new iPhone could theoretically allow more light to hit the sensor and thus improve low-light photography.

iPhone 16 processor: Several reports have suggested that Apple could use the same A18 chipset in all of its iPhone 16 models, as all of these devices will be able to perform AI tasks on the device. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus processors could be differentiated from the Pro variants by their GPU performance.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to give the iPhone 16 Plus a RAM boost, with 8GB of RAM compared to 6GB on its predecessor.

iPhone 16 design: Rumours have it that Apple is planning to make a few changes to the design of the iPhone 16 Plus. For starters, the tech giant is expected to switch to a vertical camera layout, similar to the iPhone X or iPhone 12, in favour of the diagonal layout of its predecessor. The new layout is expected to help the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus capture spatial video.