iPhone 16 series price compared: Should you buy the new iPhone series in India, US, UK, Dubai or Vietnam?
Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, maintaining last year's pricing except for a ₹15,000 drop for the Pro models. Prices start at ₹79,900 in India, with comparisons showing potential savings in countries like the US and UAE.
Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event saw the unveiling of four new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite a much more powerful processor and some cosmetic upgrades, the new iPhone range has retained the same global price as last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro series has been launched in India with a price cut of ₹15,000 from last year.