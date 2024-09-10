Explore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone 16 series price compared: Should you buy the new iPhone series in India, US, UK, Dubai or Vietnam?
iPhone 16 series price compared: Should you buy the new iPhone series in India, US, UK, Dubai or Vietnam?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, maintaining last year's pricing except for a ₹15,000 drop for the Pro models. Prices start at ₹79,900 in India, with comparisons showing potential savings in countries like the US and UAE.

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event saw the unveiling of four new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite a much more powerful processor and some cosmetic upgrades, the new iPhone range has retained the same global price as last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro series has been launched in India with a price cut of 15,000 from last year.

Also Read | iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 Pro to iPhone 13, top Apple products discontinued this year

However, the big question after the launch of the new iPhones is whether these new devices are cheaper to buy in India or abroad like the US, Japan, UAE and more. To help make that decision, we have compared the prices of the iPhone 16 series in different countries.

iPhone 16 price comparison: 

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at the same price as last year, at 79,900 and 89,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have received a massive price drop from their predecessors (in India) and start at 1,19,900 and 1,44,900 respectively.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 series starts at $799 and the iPhone 16 Pro variants start at $999. Similarly, the iPhone 16 can be purchased in the UAE for AED 3,399 (approximately 78,000), while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AED 4,299 (approximately 98,000).

 

ModelsIndia priceUS PriceUK PriceVietnamDubai Price
iPhone 16

79,900

 

$ 799 (around 67,000)£799 (around 88,000)VND 22,999,000 (around 78,000)AED 3,399 (around 77,000)
iPhone 16 Plus

89,900

 

$ 899 (around 75,000)£899 (around 99,000)VND 25,999,000 (around 88,000)AED 3,799 (around 86,000)
iPhone 16 Pro

1,19,900

 

$ 999 (around 84,000)£999 (around 1,10,000)VND 28,999,000 (around 99,000)AED 4,299 (around 97,000)
iPhone 16 Pro Max

1,44,900

 

$ 1,000 (around 1,01,000)£1,199 (around 1,31,000)VND 34,999,000 (around 1,19,000)AED 5,099 (around 1,32,000)

Published: 10 Sep 2024, 02:02 PM IST
