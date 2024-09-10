Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event saw the unveiling of four new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite a much more powerful processor and some cosmetic upgrades, the new iPhone range has retained the same global price as last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro series has been launched in India with a price cut of ₹15,000 from last year.

Also Read | iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 Pro to iPhone 13, top Apple products discontinued this year

However, the big question after the launch of the new iPhones is whether these new devices are cheaper to buy in India or abroad like the US, Japan, UAE and more. To help make that decision, we have compared the prices of the iPhone 16 series in different countries.

iPhone 16 price comparison:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at the same price as last year, at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have received a massive price drop from their predecessors (in India) and start at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900 respectively.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 series starts at $799 and the iPhone 16 Pro variants start at $999. Similarly, the iPhone 16 can be purchased in the UAE for AED 3,399 (approximately ₹78,000), while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AED 4,299 (approximately ₹98,000).

Models India price US Price UK Price Vietnam Dubai Price iPhone 16 ₹79,900 $ 799 (around ₹ 67,000) £799 (around ₹ 88,000) VND 22,999,000 (around ₹ 78,000) AED 3,399 (around ₹ 77,000) iPhone 16 Plus ₹89,900 $ 899 (around ₹ 75,000) £899 (around ₹ 99,000) VND 25,999,000 (around ₹ 88,000) AED 3,799 (around ₹ 86,000) iPhone 16 Pro ₹1,19,900 $ 999 (around ₹ 84,000) £999 (around ₹ 1,10,000) VND 28,999,000 (around ₹ 99,000) AED 4,299 (around ₹ 97,000) iPhone 16 Pro Max ₹1,44,900 $ 1,000 (around ₹ 1,01,000) £1,199 (around ₹ 1,31,000) VND 34,999,000 (around ₹ 1,19,000) AED 5,099 (around ₹ 1,32,000)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!