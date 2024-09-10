Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, maintaining last year's pricing except for a ₹ 15,000 drop for the Pro models. Prices start at ₹ 79,900 in India, with comparisons showing potential savings in countries like the US and UAE.

Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event saw the unveiling of four new iPhones: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite a much more powerful processor and some cosmetic upgrades, the new iPhone range has retained the same global price as last year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro series has been launched in India with a price cut of ₹15,000 from last year.

However, the big question after the launch of the new iPhones is whether these new devices are cheaper to buy in India or abroad like the US, Japan, UAE and more. To help make that decision, we have compared the prices of the iPhone 16 series in different countries.

iPhone 16 price comparison: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at the same price as last year, at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have received a massive price drop from their predecessors (in India) and start at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900 respectively.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 series starts at $799 and the iPhone 16 Pro variants start at $999. Similarly, the iPhone 16 can be purchased in the UAE for AED 3,399 (approximately ₹78,000), while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AED 4,299 (approximately ₹98,000).

