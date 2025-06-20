iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max receive a MASSIVE discount on Flipkart: Check offer details

Apple’s flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, are now available at reduced prices on Walmart-owned Flipkart as part of a special limited-period offer. The e-commerce platform is providing direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, making the premium devices more accessible to Indian buyers.

Price cuts on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max The iPhone 16 Pro, which typically retails at ₹1,19,900 for the 128GB base model, is now listed for ₹1,09,900 on Flipkart, an effective discount of eight per cent. The 256GB variant has also seen a price drop from ₹1,29,900 to ₹1,22,900, representing a five per cent reduction.

Buyers can choose from all four available colour options, Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium, without missing out on the offer.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has received similar markdowns. The 256GB model is currently priced at ₹1,32,900, down from its original ₹1,44,900 tag. Higher-capacity versions are also part of the deal: the 512GB and 1TB variants are now available for ₹1,57,900 and ₹1,77,900, respectively, down from ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,84,900.

Exchange and bank benefits Notably, the e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange discount of up to ₹48,150 when customers trade in their old smartphones. The actual exchange value will depend on the model, condition, and location-based availability.

On top of the discounted prices, several bank-related promotions sweeten the deal further. Purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards attract an additional five per cent discount, capped at ₹4,000.