iPhone 16 Pro gets a major price cut on Amazon: Check bank deals and offer details

As anticipation builds for the launch of the iPhone 17 series this September, Apple’s previous-generation smartphones are beginning to see price reductions. Amazon is currently offering a notable deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, making it an opportune moment for users considering an upgrade.

The iPhone 16 Pro, which carries a standard price tag of ₹1,19,900 for the 128GB model, is now listed at ₹1,11,900 on Amazon, reflecting a seven per cent discount. In addition to this markdown, customers can benefit from supplementary bank and exchange offers, potentially lowering the cost further.

Bank deals on iPhone 16 Pro Eligible customers using ICICI, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit cards can avail a flat ₹3,000 discount on transactions of ₹71,940 or above. Furthermore, the platform is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹52,100, depending on the condition and model of the device being traded in. For example, users exchanging an iPhone 14 Pro in good condition may receive up to ₹42,000 off the purchase price.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display and supports ProMotion technology for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chipset and includes 8GB of RAM. It also integrates new AI-driven features such as Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and Image Playground.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple-lens setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit. It supports Photographic Styles and includes a newly introduced Camera Control button designed for easier access to photography tools.

With the iPhone 17 launch nearing, such discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro may attract buyers looking to upgrade to a recent Apple flagship at a reduced price.

