iPhone 16 Pro gets a massive discount. Is this the right time to buy?

The iPhone 16 Pro is now priced at ₹ 1,16,300 after a discount at Vijay Sales, down from ₹ 1,19,900. With additional bank offers, the effective price can drop to ₹ 1,11,800. It boasts advanced features like a 6.3-inch display, A18 Pro chipset, and a 48MP camera.

Apple latest flagship smartphone iPhone 16 Pro has received a massive discount on Vijay Sales, making the smartphone even more enticing for the Cupertino fanatics. Launched at the Glowtime event in September, iPhone 16 Pro has a smaller screen size than the 16 Pro but matches it almost all other aspects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 Pro price cut in India: iPhone 16 Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, during the ongoing discount on Vijay Sales, the flagship device is listed at a price of ₹1,16,300. Moreover, there is also an additional bank discount of ₹4,500 on HDFC Bank cards and ₹4,000 on ICICI and SBI Bank cards, taking the effective price to ₹1,11,800.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications: iPhone 16 Pro comes with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display and features the ‘thinnest’ ever bezzels on an Apple product. The Pro lineup also comes with latest generation Ceramic Shield which is being touted as 2x stronger than glass found on any other smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new iPhone 16 Pro smartphones are powered by the latest A18 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 3-nanometre process. iPhone 16 Pro models come with a 6 core CPU and GPU along with a 16 core neural engine.