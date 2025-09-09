Subscribe

iPhone 16 Pro gets a MASSIVE price cut on Vijay Sales ahead of Apple Event 2025: Here's how much you can save

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on 9 Sept will likely unveil the iPhone 17. Ahead of this, Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) at a massive discount, with extra HSBC EMI discounts. The device features a 6.3-inch OLED, A18 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, and a triple-camera setup.

Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Sep 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Apple Event 2025: Ahead of the anticipated iPhone 17 launch, buyers looking for a high-end Apple device have a timely opportunity to save on the iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple Event 2025: Ahead of the anticipated iPhone 17 launch, buyers looking for a high-end Apple device have a timely opportunity to save on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple Event 2025: Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone series at the highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on Monday, 9 September, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. IST). The tech giant is expected to introduce one of the most significant updates to its flagship smartphone in recent years, drawing attention from enthusiasts and industry watchers worldwide.

iPhone 16 Pro available at discount ahead of Apple Event 2025

Ahead of the anticipated iPhone 17 launch, buyers looking for a high-end Apple device have a timely opportunity to save on the iPhone 16 Pro. Vijay Sales is currently offering substantial discounts on the smartphone, making it an attractive option for those upgrading from older iPhone models or switching from rival brands.

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant) originally launched in India at 1,19,900. Vijay Sales has now reduced the price to 1,05,690, offering a flat discount of 14,210. Customers can also avail an additional 7,500 off when purchasing via HSBC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant) originally launched in India at ₹1,19,900. Vijay Sales has now reduced the price to ₹1,05,690,

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits, supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision for enhanced viewing. Powering the device is Apple’s A18 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options up to 1TB. The handset is equipped with a 3,582mAh battery supporting 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wired charging.

Also Read | iPhone 17 series leaks: Slim Air design, 8K video and bigger Pro battery tipped
Also Read | Apple event 2025: Livestream times for US, Canada, UK, Australia and Asia

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the iPhone 16 Pro’s triple rear camera system, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

With Apple’s new flagship about to be revealed, this discount on the iPhone 16 Pro could be an enticing prospect for those seeking premium features at a lower cost.

How to watch the Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

Speaking of the Apple’s Awe Dropping Event today, there are several official options to tune into the event. Apple will host a dedicated livestream on its events website, where viewers can also set a calendar reminder. The company’s Apple TV app will carry the broadcast, accessible across supported devices. In addition, Apple’s YouTube channel will stream the keynote live, offering a widely accessible option for audiences worldwide, particularly those without Apple hardware.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
