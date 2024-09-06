iPhone 16 Pro launching next week: India price to processor, everything expected so far
Apple will unveil its iPhone 16 series on September 9, featuring four models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Rumored upgrades include larger displays, thinner bezels, and new A18 chipsets for enhanced performance.
Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 16 series at the company's 'It's glowtime' event on September 9. At the event, the Tim Cook-led tech giant is likely to unveil 4 new iPhones, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Although Apple has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming iPhone range, as it does every year, leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything about the new devices.