Apple will unveil its iPhone 16 series on September 9, featuring four models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Rumored upgrades include larger displays, thinner bezels, and new A18 chipsets for enhanced performance.

Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 16 series at the company's 'It's glowtime' event on September 9. At the event, the Tim Cook-led tech giant is likely to unveil 4 new iPhones, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Although Apple has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming iPhone range, as it does every year, leaks and rumours have revealed almost everything about the new devices.

Expected India price: A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple may begin manufacturing the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series in India later this year, which could lead to a reduction in the price of these devices in the country. The local assembly of premium iPhone models could lead to a price reduction of up to 10% for the new iPhone 16 Pro models. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also recently reduced customs duties on mobile phones, which should encourage the Cupertino-based company to cut prices further.

According to the report, Apple's key partner Foxconn has started training thousands of its workers at a factory in Tamil Nadu to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max variants.

Larger display: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) display than their predecessors. Notably, this would mean that Apple is not in the mood to target the Pro models at users who prefer a smaller smartphone.

Thinner bezels: Apple is rumoured to be using a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which could result in slimmer bezels compared to last year's Pro models.In fact, if leaks are to be believed iPhone 16 Pro series could have the thinnest bezels on any smartphone on the planet, even the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 series.

Processor: Apple is expected to power the iPhone 16 Pro models with the A18 Pro chipsets, the successor to last year's A17 Pro chipset. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 variants are likely to be powered by the A18 chipset, which would be essentially the same processor but with lower clock speed.

New colourways: Leaks suggest that Apple could be looking to add a new brownish shade to the iPhone 16 Pro series, which could be called Desert Titanium. Other rumors suggest that there could be the addition of a Gold colourway this year that could make an impact with the iPhone users worldwide.

Cameras and battery: iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature an improved 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with higher resolution than its predecessors. It is also expected to retain the tetraprism telephoto lens introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device could be powered by a 4,676mAh battery, a slight upgrade from the 4,441mAh battery found in last year's model.